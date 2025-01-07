More than six years of marriage and a son later, Hailey and Justin Bieber are basking in the glory of the family they have created for themselves. The model and the pop star faced a lot of strife to get to this point in their lives, especially when they married and were both relatively young.

Hailey was only 22, and Justin was 24 when they tied the knot. Apart from the pressure of marriage responsibilities at a young age, they also had to face much scrutiny because of their status as public figures. Here’s what Hailey has previously revealed about getting married young.

Hailey Bieber On Marrying Justin Bieber At 22 Years of Age

During a cover interview with Elle Magazine in 2021, Hailey divulged why she chose to marry so early. “I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young. And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud,” the Rhode creative director accepted.

She added that it was a little different for Justin and her. The socialite said, “We’ve seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough to know that’s what we wanted.” For those unaware, the couple got married in 2018 at a courthouse but hosted a wedding ceremony a year later, in 2019. She said that Justin had reached a point where he was done with “fooling around.”

Even though his teenage life featured a lot of partying, flings, controversies, and rumors, by the time he turned 24, he was pretty done with that wild and notorious phase and was looking for commitment. Hailey stated, “We were friends first for a really long time before anything was romantic. But we always knew we were aligned on what we wanted in our future.”

Hailey Bieber On Building A Life With Justin Bieber

She divulged that both wanted to marry young, have a family, and build a life. “Even before we knew we wanted to be with each other,” she added. Meanwhile, in a 2022 conversation with Harper’s Bazaar, the businesswoman disclosed that Justin was still the person she rushes back to, and it’s because of the effort and love that both of them have put into it.

“He’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work,” she accepted. She also spoke about children and said, “When kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.” Now, the two are parents of Jack Blues and couldn’t be happier. Born in August 2024, he has been kept private and away from the media.

