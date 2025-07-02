Kajol led Maa is slow but steady at the Indian box office. The mythological horror film began its theatrical journey on a good note. However, there was a sudden unexpected drop on Monday. It has shown some favorable growth on the first Tuesday. Scroll below for day 5 collection!

How much did Maa earn on day 5 in India?

As per the estimates, Maa earned 3 crore on day 5. It witnessed a slight growth of 11% compared to 2.70 crore earned on the first Monday. Vishal Furia’s directorial is fighting for footfalls against Housefull 5 and Sitaare Zameen Par. Considering that factor, the collections are good.

The overall earnings in India now stand at 24.13 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 28.47 crores after 5 days. This Friday, Metro In Dino will join the box office battle, and the journey is going to get tougher. Maa has two more days to mint the maximum moolah possible before the challenges get tougher!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 4.93 crores

Day 2: 6.26 crores

Day 3: 7.24 crores

Day 4: 2.70 crores *

* Day 5: 3 crores*

Total: 24.13 crores

Enters Kajol’s top 10 highest-grossing films

Kajol has achieved a massive milestone. In only 5 days, Maa has turned out to be her 10th highest-grossing film of all time. It has surpassed We Are Family. But the celebrations are not over yet. In another 24 hours, it will also beat Ishq and gain the 9th spot on the list.

Check out Kajol’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India below:

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020): 279.50 crores Dilwale (2015): 148 crores My Name Is Khan (2010): 73 crores Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001): 55 crores Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995): 53.32 crores Fanaa (2006): 51.87 crores Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998): 46.86 crores Karan Arjun (1995): 25.29 crores Ishq (1997): 24.93 crores Maa: 24.13 crores

Maa Box Office Summary (5 Days)

India net: 24.13 crores

India gross: 28.47 crores

Overseas gross: 3.66 crores

Worldwide gross: 32.13 crores*

*estimates, official figures awaited.

