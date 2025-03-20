Legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar has given many iconic songs to Hindi cinema. However, did you know Javed Akhtar once refused to work with Karan Johar in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai after writing the title song? Here’s what he shared.

In an interview with comedian Sapan Verma’s YouTube channel, Javed openly talked about the reason for declining to work in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and later regretting it. He shared, “I consider the 80’s to be the darkest time for Hindi cinema. People were either writing double-meaning songs or songs with no meaning at all. I avoid films that, in any way, had lyrics I found absurd or vulgar. This principle led me to turn down a very successful film— Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. I had written the first song for it, but when Karan decided on the title, I refused to work on a film with that name. I thought, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai… kya hota hai? I regret it now, but at that time, I refused.”

Earlier in a conversation with the designer Prabal Gurung on the Gold House YouTube channel, Karan Johar shared, “Javed sahab had a problem with the title of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. We had a creative disagreement, and he told me, ‘I don’t feel like I can write the lyrics for this film’s songs, and it was very amicable. I told him that it was my desire to work with you, and he said, ‘We will work, Karan, another time.’ But when the film was released, he called me and told me that he was wrong.”

However, Karan Johar and Javed Akhtar had collaborated in Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003).

The romantic-drama film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles and remains one of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema.

