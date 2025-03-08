Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan admitted feeling ‘embarrassed’ of wearing tight clothes in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Read on to know more!

Karan Johar shared a throwback video of SRK from the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the video, SRK can be seen talking about wearing tight clothes in the first half of the movie, where he played the role of Rahul Khanna. “The most embarrassing moment is the costumes I have to wear when I am playing the young guy,” said Shah Rukh Khan in the video.

He also added, “Mujhe lagta hai jeans zyada tight hai, T-shirt zyada tight hai and I am supposed to play the college stud in my youth. I have to say, walk, and talk and do certain things which I am embarrassed to do. SRK also remembered the shooting sequence where Rahul drops his basketball from the back, and it passes through the basket.

Alongside the post, Karan Johar also penned a heartfelt note remembering about the making of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Karan wrote, Shah Rukh’s costumes from the film would still be considered “fashion-relevant” today. Karan Johar also appreciated how uncomfortable Shah Rukh Khan was while wearing ‘bright tight garments’ but still managed to carry them. He shared, “Bhai was so uncomfortable in those bright tight garments and yet pulled them off with maine fashioncore energy!”

Karan Johar also shared a funny incident involving the basketball sequence. He wrote, “I remember whilst shooting the basketball sequence I kept calling it “a goal” till bhai took me aside and whispered “it’s a basket” and I looked around for one till a penny dropped”!!

For the unversed, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the most iconic films of Bollywood. The movie also marked the directorial debut of Karan Johar. It also stars Rani Mukherjee, Kajol, and Salman Khan in lead roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates and stories!

Must Read: Most Expensive Indian Films: From Sholay To Kalki 2898 AD, Here’s How Budgets Have Skyrocketed Over The Decades

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News