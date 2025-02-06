Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has been churning out talent in the film industry for a very long time. In a span of 13 years, the production house has launched many new faces, all of them turning a superstar in their own right.

The latest debutante to join this legacy is Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is all set to make his debut with Nadaaniyan along with Khushi Kapoor. Over the years, under Karan Johar’s wings, 9 debutants have found a footing for themselves as stars!

Ibrahim will join the legacy of Dharma as the 10th debutante, who will be introduced by the production house. While Saif Ali Khan’s son joins Karan Johar’s list of proteges, check out how the others have fared in their careers.

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra!

The OG Students. Everyone was thrilled when Karan Johar shifted from seasoned actors to recognizing and cementing new talent in the industry. What a magical decision that gave us three Bollywood superstars. While Alia turned the queen with stellar and vast choices like Gangubai and RRR reigning Hindi Cinema, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra eventually found their footing experimenting and exploring. Varun became the new chocolate boy ruling comedies, while Siddharth turned into a true-blue rugged star headlining a brilliant biopic like Shershah!

Sidharth Shukla

In one of his boldest and riskiest moves, Karan Johar took the courage to launch one of the biggest stars of Indian Television on the silver screen, and the risk paid off well. Sidharth Shukla mesmerized the audiences in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Karan Johar courageously broke the myth that TV stars can’t play leads on big screen.

Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter

Launching another set of star kids, Karan Johar battled the nepo-debate, launching Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, and proved that every talent deserves a chance. Dhadak was a Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairaat, and the film was loved by all, making way for Janhvi and Ishaan’s careers and letting them shine like a true star!

Ananya Panday & Tara Sutaria

While Tara Sutaria found her footing in the industry and had her share of struggles, Ananya Panday fought against the wave despite the two of them getting brilliant opportunities in their debut film – Student Of The Year 2. Ananya, after 6 years, is the diva of Bollywood, and she is admired for her determination and sincere approach!

Lakshya

Yet again, breaking myths and going past the insider-outsider debate, Karan Johar placed his bets on Lakshya for Kill. The film got international recognition and awards, with Lakshya turning the new heart-throb of Bollywood, who is all set to headline Aryan Khan’s upcoming debut series!

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Joining Dharma Productions’ legacy is Ibrahim Ali Khan, who has been assisting Karan Johar on the field since Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The young lad has already bowled the audience with the first song of Nadaaniyan, and hopefully, he is the next one to rule the industry with his talent. Besides, he has the three most important things one needs to impress – Good Looks, Good Looks & Good Looks!

