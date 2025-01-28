Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Bollywood legend Sridevi, has often been in the spotlight for her appearances and social media posts. Recently, she has been candid about undergoing cosmetic procedures, including a nose job and lip fillers. In a new interview, Khushi spoke about her experience with cosmetic enhancements, addressing the hate she received and the stigma attached to such decisions.

She emphasized that being transparent about her journey is a personal choice and doesn’t define her character. Khushi also revealed her decision to get her eyebrows nano-bladed. The young actor is set to star in the movie Loveyapa opposite Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan.

Khushi Kapoor says plastic surgery is not a big deal

In her recent interview with Curly Tales, Khushi Kapoor expressed her determination to normalize discussions around cosmetic surgery. Addressing the backlash she’s faced, she remarked, “People think that the term ‘plastic’ is the biggest insult you can give someone, but I don’t think it’s bad if someone gets work done and stuff like that… I don’t think it’s such a big deal. The main issue is that people are scared that they will get hate if they come out and admit it. I just feel like there’s going to be hate either way,” the actress remarked.

Khushi argued that the real issue lies in perpetuating false narratives. “The issue is when people enhance themselves cosmetically and say that, ‘I woke up like this and I am completely natural’, because then you are setting an unrealistic standard of beauty,” she explained. This, according to her, is unfair to young girls idolizing stars, unaware of the work behind their polished appearances.

For Khushi, honesty isn’t just about being true to herself—it’s a way to connect authentically with fans. “You might as well be honest because people are going to not like you for some or the other reason. And, I didn’t want it to be like, ‘Oh, she has come out and said it’. With Loveyapa hitting screens soon, Khushi Kapoor is turning heads for her lead debut. Directed by Advait Chauhan, the film will release on February 7, 2025.

