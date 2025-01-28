Former actress Somy Ali has time and again been vocal about her tumultuous relationship with superstar Salman Khan. The duo were rumored to have begun dating in the early 1990s and were together for almost 8 years before separating on an ugly note. Their rumored relationship was also speculated to be one of the major reasons behind Salman’s split with Sangeeta Bijlani. However, did you know that Somy reportedly was two-timing with Gulshan Grover while dating Salman? A viral Reddit post revealing the same had gone viral sometime back.

Somy Ali Two-Timed With Gulshan Grover While Dating Salman Khan?

The Reddit post consisted of a throwback interview from 1994 wherein it was revealed that Somy Ali was two-timing with Gulshan Grover while still being in a relationship with Salman Khan. The news article mentioned that Grover shared an immense dislike for Somy after knowing that she never had actual feelings for him. The report furthermore alleged that Ali used to spend time with the ‘Bad Man’ of Bollywood whenever she used to feel lonely during her troubled relationship with Salman. Not only this, but Saif Ali Khan’s ex-wife Amrita Singh was also uncomfortable when the actor used to party with Somy.

Somy Ali Was Allegedly Responsible For Salman Khan’s Split From Sangeeta Bijlani

It was also said that Somy Ali was one of the major reasons behind Salman Khan’s split from ex-fiance Sangeeta Bijlani. Salman and Sangeeta were in a relationship for many years and were also engaged in 1994. However, a day before their wedding, the ceremony was canceled. In an old interview with a publication, Somy revealed that Sangeeta had caught the Dabangg actor red-handed in her apartment.

Somy Ali revealed, “The wedding cards were printed, but Sangeeta caught Salman red-handed in my apartment. He was with me. What Salman did to Sangeeta, the same happened to me. This is called karma. When I grew up a little, I understood about it.”

Salman Khan and Somy Ali separated in the year 1999. Somy alleged that the megastar was physically and emotionally abusive towards her. Soon after their breakup, the actor had started dating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which also ended in a tumultuous note in 2002.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Salman Khan Decided To Never Work With Raveena Tandon: “We Fought Throughout The Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News