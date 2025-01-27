Dilip Kumar was a legendary actor who worked in the movies for over five decades. He had worked with several brilliant actresses, including Nargis, Saira Banu, Madhubala, Vyjayanthimala, and more. Kumar once refused to work with this yesteryear actress because he felt she did not fit the bill. Scroll below for the deets.

The actor is credited with pioneering method acting in films, reportedly dominating the Hindi film industry from the 1950s to the 1960s. He was referred to as Abhinay Samrat. He holds the record for most Filmfare Award wins for Best Actor, which Shah Rukh Khan later matched. He has also set multiple box office records.

According to The Indian Express report, Dilip Kumar, in his memoir The Substance And The Shadow, once refused to work with Saira Banu because he felt she was too innocent for the role. This was for the film Ram Aur Shyam, in which Kumar appears in dual roles with two female leads. While Waheeda Rehman was roped in, the makers were still searching for the other female lead when producer Nagi Reddy suggested Saira Banu’s name.

Dilip Kumar wrote in his memoir, “Nagi Reddy was all admiration for Saira and her recent performances and was certain that her pairing with me in the comedy situations would be a huge draw since she possessed a wonderful flair for spirited comedy. Since it was my practice to take an active interest in the making of my film, I voiced my opinion that I did not agree with Nagi Reddy on this issue because I felt she was too delicate and innocent in appearance for a character that had to have loads of seductive appeal and a bold, buxom appearance.”

Mumtaz finally landed that role, and Mehmood recommended her. Kumar mentioned, “He (Mehmood) was so sincere in his recommendation of her that he even carried tins of film reels depicting Mumtaz to exhibit how talented she was. Mumtaz eventually bagged that role.”

However, Dilip Kumar’s refusal to work with her offended Saira Banu, as he wrote, “My refusal to work in Ram Aur Shyam with her was the proverbial last straw on the camel’s back! Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned! Sure enough, I received more than my fair share of brickbats from Saira in various ways.”

Ram Aur Shyam came out in 1967, and Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu met at her birthday party before the release. He fell in love with her, and the couple announced their engagement even before the filming was complete. The legendary actor passed away at 98 in 2021.

