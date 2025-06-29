Actress Shefali Jariwala’s untimely death at the age of 42 has left the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock and gloom. The actress reportedly passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. Now, a video has been going viral wherein the actress’ former Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Paras Chhabra, had predicted a sudden death in her horoscope.

Paras Chhabra Had Predicted Major Discrepancies In Shefali Jariwala’s Horoscope

In a video that has been going viral, Shefali Jariwala could be seen talking about her neurological health issues while attending her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Paras Chhabra’s podcast. Paras soon starts decoding how her health problems might be linked to her horoscope. The actor said that Shefali is not only a Sagittarius, but her horoscope also had Chandra, Ketu and Budh sitting together in her 12th house.

Paras Chhabra adds that the combination of Chandra and Ketu is very bad since Chandra is related to the mind while Ketu is just the body. He went on to analyze her horoscope further because of the presence of Budh in her 12th house. Chhabra added how even Chandra and Budh sitting together in Shefali Jariwala’s 12th house is a bad omen.

Paras Chhabra’s Cryptic Prediction For Shefali Jariwala

Furthermore, Paras said that the combination of Chandra and Budh is also very harmful as neither of them can see eye to eye. This also results in a sudden death for someone or can also affect aspects like fame, Tantrik Vidya or something which is hidden somewhere in the individual’s life. This left Shefali Jariwala visibly worried.

Shefali Jariwala decodes at the end of the video that her epilepsy was related to the planetary positions in her horoscope. The video has been going viral ever since the “Kaanta Laga” girl’s shocking demise. Her last rites took place yesterday (June 28) in the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai.

Take A Look At The Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peepingmoon (@peepingmoonofficial)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV features!

Must Read: Karan Johar Rules The Roost Within The OTT & TV Sphere With The Stupendous Success Of His Reality Shows!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News