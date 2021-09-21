Advertisement

Paras Chhabra was recently spotted at the funeral of late actor Sidharth Shukla along with rumoured girlfriend Mahira Sharma. Off late, his weight gain has been a topic of discussion among the fans and in a new interview, the Bigg Boss 13 fame actor has revealed that it happened because he was taking anti-anxiety pills. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Paras isn’t shying away from the fact that he has gained weight and is accepting it by setting an example to his fans.

Advertisement

In a conversation with ETimes, Paras Chhabra said, “I am gaining weight because of two reasons -one because I had a liver infection which made me swell up and secondly after I came out of the Bigg Boss house, I started getting anxiety attacks. I was taking anti-anxiety pills and so I would sleep a lot and have gained weight post that.”

Paras Chhabra continued and said, “I am now going to lose weight naturally by gymming and exercising. I have started work on my fitness and will be back in form soon. Earlier I had planned to do hardcore gymming with the help of supplements but my family members, most of whom are doctors, have asked me to stay away from anything like that. They have advised me to shed weight naturally and I am now following their advice only.”

On the work front, the actor has been doing music videos and was last seen in Galat opposite Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik. The song was a hit and their fans went gaga over their chemistry in the song.

What are your thoughts on Paras Chhabra’s weight gain? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15: Not Divya Agarwal But Nishant Bhat To Enter Salman Khan’s Show?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube