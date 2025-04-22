The entertainment world may look glamorous from the outside, but behind the scenes, not everything glitters. Punjabi model-actress, Himanshi Khurana, known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13, has dropped some serious allegations against an unnamed person from the Punjabi entertainment circle. According to her, this person has been misleading and exploiting new female artists.

Himanshi Khurana’s Sharp Allegations

On Sunday, Himanshi took to Instagram stories and dropped a hard-hitting note aimed at an unnamed individual. She accused him of exploiting personal information, falsely claiming credit for artists’ careers, and deceiving aspiring talents under the pretense of industry links.

In her story, originally written in Punjabi, Himanshi Khurana didn’t mince words. She called the individual a “shameless, disgusting, worthless person” who pretends to be the gatekeeper of opportunities in the Punjabi music and film scene. Khurana revealed that she recently learned about his antics after a girl from her team approached her with a concerning message.

She wrote in Punjabi, which roughly translates to, “I have ignored him a thousand times thinking he would mend his ways, but this time I can’t take it. I received a message from a girl through my team, specifically about this. By the way, if you think you don’t owe me any money, I never asked you for my due — that was my decency. I lent you 10-10 lakh (1 million) without questioning your worth, and now you tell new girls that “Himanshi listens to you.”

Himanshi concluded, “Sitting in London, you beg even for ticket money. Everyone should beware of this person. I don’t even want to mention your name, nor give you any footage, but you are nothing less than a p*mp.”

Himanshi Khurana’s Personal Life Also Made Headlines Recently

Besides this, Himanshi Khurana made headlines for her breakup with Asim Riaz, her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and former boyfriend. The two had ended their relationship due to religious differences.

As of now, the accused individual has not issued a public statement or response, and Himanshi hasn’t shared further details either. But her post has surely sent a loud and clear message to industry insiders and newcomers to stay alert and steer clear of such shady figures.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: When TMKOC’s Iyer Missing A Hong Kong Flight Became One Of The Most Emotional Arcs Of The Show, Fans Said “All Legends Cried There…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News