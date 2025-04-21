It seemed like a heated on-screen clash between Rubina Dilaik and Asim Riaz had triggered real-life tension for Rubina’s husband, actor Abhinav Shukla. The actor recently claimed that he and his family had received chilling death threats.

On April 20, Abhinav publicly shared a screenshot of the threatening message, which chillingly referenced the Lawrence Bishnoi gang — the same gang linked to the 2024 firing outside Salman Khan’s home. The message not only threatened his life but also warned him against speaking out against Asim Riaz.

Rubina Dilaik Reacts, Asim Riaz Fires Back

Soon after Abhinav Shukla posted the disturbing screenshot, Rubina Dilaik broke her silence, calling out those behind the threats. Sharing the same screenshot, she wrote, “My silence is not my weakness! Don’t test my patience (sic).” Her stand against the harassment earned her strong support from fans, while the online debate grew louder.

Take a look at the post:

Meanwhile, Asim Riaz chose to address the controversy head-on but with clear irritation. Without naming Abhinav directly, the rapper-actor called him out for jumping into conversations that didn’t involve him.

He wrote, “Four judges were having a real conversation who even called you to jump in? Stop poking your nose everywhere trying to play the hero- this isn’t some WhatsApp group drama. People like you only speak up when someone else’s name brings you relevance. This wasn’t your scene, but you forced an entry like you mattered (sic).” He further added, “And stop fishing for sympathy off fake comments from fake IDs. This is the internet – anyone can type anything. Stand tall or stay silent.”

A Feud Beyond the Screen

Earlier, Abhinav shared some screenshots of threat messages that he received on Instagram. The threatening message reads, “Lawrence Bishnoi ka banda hoon. Tera address pata hai mere ko, aa jau kya? Salman Khan ek ghar pe goli maara tha, vaise tere bhi ghar aa kar goli maarunga AK-47 se (sic).” It loosely translates to, “I’m a man of Lawrence Bishnoi. I know your address, should I come? Just like Salman Khan was shot at his house, I’ll come to your house too and shoot you with an AK-47.”

DEATH THREATS to my family ! @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd @DgpChdPolice @ChdPol. Person seems to be from Chandigarh / Mohali . Please act firmly & promptly. To anyone who recognises the person plz report to @DGPPunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/XLkktoYUXa — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) April 20, 2025

However, Asim dismissed the death threat claims, suggesting the messages might be fake and warning against using such incidents for sympathy. As of now, the makers of Battleground have remained tight-lipped about the controversy.

