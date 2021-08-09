Advertisement

Abhinav Shukla became a household name during his stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house last year. Since then, he has impressed us by featuring in music videos and now by facing his fears in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. But did you know Rubina Dilaik’s hubby is borderline dyslexic?

Mr Shukla took to social media today and confirmed the same to his fans and followers. While adding that it’s taken him a long time to come to terms with it, he also said that he is in a perpetual process to improve the things he is bad at. Read on to know all he said.

Talking to his official Twitter handle early this morning, Abhinav Shukla tweeted, “I am a borderline dyslexic, it is public now! So i will divulge more…its nobody’s fault, not even mine, it is what it is! It took me 2 decades to accept this fact! Now numbers and figures dont embarrass me! I am exceptional in spatial ability. I am differently abled!”

Sharing a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram handle, Abhinav Shukla captioned it, “Yeah, numbers, alphabets, words confound me, i have difficulty remembering dates, names, relation of those dates to names et al. But i am exceptional at spatial ability. Ask me to put all your extra luggage in your car’s boot( Dicky). I will! I am good at few things and bad at few! And i am in a perpetual process of improving on things i am bad at!”

Abhinav Shukla received several comments on his post. One of the replies, by writer Gautam Hegde, read, “I don’t know where it is coming from, bud, but I think I know given you have written this at 1:45am. But tell you what – accepting what you are is the first step to being better at being what you are and if you ask me you have a hell lot of abilities, qualities, characteristics and awesomeness that outshines everything. Love you, Shukla ji!”. Actress Divyanka Tripathi also commented on his post writing, “What you are speaking about is a tiny blip in comparison to your vast list of abilities. You amazed me Abhinav with your knowledge about everything. You can hold detailed conversations about vegetation to space to human behavior! It was always comforting having you around. A balanced & unbiased friend/ person towards all. The world needs more people like you.”

Kudos to you, Abhinav Shukla, for opening up about living with borderline dyslexia.

