The fun is all set to return as the shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show has begun in a full swing. We all know, Akshay Kumar will be the first celebrity guest gracing the show, and it seems like the shoot for the inaugural episode has been wrapped. Akshay and the team will be promoting their upcoming espionage thriller, Bell Bottom.

Advertisement

Even before the show goes on air, Kapil has started his showing his antics by pulling Akshay’s legs. But as we have seen in earlier episodes, Akshay is ‘baap’ of replies, and this time too, he has hit back at Kapil with a double force.

Advertisement

Recently, Kapil shared a picture from the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show. In it, Akshay is seen leaning towards Kapil’s knees. With a caption in Hindi, Kapil tried making fun of Akshay. He wrote, “Popular movie actor Akshay Kumar taking blessings for his upcoming film Bell Bottom.”

Akshay had the most hilarious answer to Kapil’s caption as he wrote, “And after taking the blessing, this is Mr Akshay Kumar searching for Mr Kapil Sharma’s brain in his knees.”

Have a look at the post below:

As expected, fans flooded the comment section and expressed how they are eagerly waiting for all the fun!

Meanwhile, recently Archana Puran Singh took to her Instagram and shared an update on The Kapil Sharma Show. She revealed that the upcoming season has gone on floors. She even added that there are a lot of surprises for fans this time.

Soon after, Krushna Abhishek released a video with the new TKSS co-star Sudesh Lehri. He shared that it was their first day of shooting and praised his co-actor for delivering a spectacular performance.

Must Read: When Late Rajesh Khanna Opened Up On His Affairs: “Dimple Kapadia Was My Rebound, Tina Munim Was Balm To The Wounds”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube