With just about two days to go before India’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss OTT starts streaming on Sunday, 8th August 2021, at 8 pm on Voot. Given that the reality show has several firsts this time, the Bigg Boss OTT House was no different and has been designed with altogether a new look. Ace Art and Bollywood director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Omung Kumar, have surely kept the ‘digital first’ aspect in mind before designing the entire look. Head to Voot Select to get a complete glimpse of the house.

The Bigg Boss OTT house will be lively, colourful, with lots of prints and ribbons; making it look like a six-week carnival for the contestants; making sure that it is hatke, comfortable, warm… yet a contemporary look.

“This season, the core proposition was to keep over-the-top element alive. We have opted for the bohemian, gypsy, carnival look for the Bigg Boss OTT House,” says Omung, adding, “Moreover, we also had to make it like a vacay home away from home, in a sense that when the contestants reach here, they should feel like wanting to stay here for long. Even though they may miss their home, they should still feel this is good, or better.”