Nikkhil Advani has made me restless with the first look of his upcoming web series – The Revolutionaries. Starring Pratibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam, and Gurfateh Pirzada, the show is all set to arrive on Prime Video in 2026. However, the first look is strong and fierce!

The web series is adapted from a book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom by Sanjeev Sanyal! It digs India’s Freedom Movement bringing out stories of unheard heroes, who fought for the country with courage, valor and sacrifice. The first look introduces the four protagonists.

Bhuvan, Rohit, Pratibha and Gurfateh are bringing powerful characters to life, as the glimpse promises an outrage, that Indians might not have come across or heard. These unsung tales, usually keep the audiences hooked.

The four actors are channeling the ‘Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Mein Hai’ energy to perfection. The intriguing premise of armed resistance from a different perspective look promising. The 56-second promo video, presenting each actor with an introduction is powerful. However, the wait is still too long. But at least the first look glimpse assures that we might witness a grandeur of a story, in the name of India’s Freedom Movement.

The first look is like a proper spectacle, but I am fixed on Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Saraf in a historical drama? Honestly, I did not see that coming! While Bhuvan Bam, known for his comic timing and relatable characters, steps into a completely different zone, and from what little we see, he looks convincing. Rohit Saraf on the other hand is the Mismatched chocolate boy but he dares to break the mould and seems to have done it convincingly!

The first look of The Revolutionaries is leaning heavily towards the promising side. It’s ambitious, with a phenomenal yet fresh cast, and it is ready to deliver an unheard story from our history! All the boxes ticked for a phenomenal show!

Check out the first look of the show here.

