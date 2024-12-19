Much-awaited web series Mismatched arrived on December 13 on Netflix with its third season, and suddenly, it was love in the air. Starring Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malvade, Ahsaas Channa, and others the show is ruling with its third season.

The web series arrived on December 13, and it could not make it to the global trends on Netflix as per the recorded data from December 9 to December 15; it did make it to the number 1 spot in India.

Mismatched OTT Verdict

While the web series did not trend on Netflix’s global charts, hence the official numbers of the series were not disclosed, a report by Ormax states that Mismatched garnered 4.6 million views in its debut week.

However, hopefully, the web series will shoot up on the global charts on Netflix due to its brilliant reception, and it might eventually match the stats of the most-viewed Indian web series on Netflix in the year 2024.

All Seasons Trending In India!

Interestingly, all three seasons of Mismatched are trending on Netflix this week in India, beating The Great Indian Kapil Show. The third season of Rohit Saraf’s show occupied the first spot, followed by season 2 at number 7 and season 3 at number 9.

Here are the top 5 most-viewed Indian web series globally on Netflix in the year 2024.

Heeramandi: 12.4 Million IC814: 9 Million The Great Indian Kapil Show S1: 7.3 Million The Great Indian Kapil Show S2: 5.2 Million Maamla Legal Hai: 3.1 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

