Mismatched is one of those shows that has created a special place in the minds and hearts of the audiences. While the show may not be one of the humongous big-budget shows, it certainly has a niche following among the youth as people relate to the characters of Dimple and Rishi. The show has made Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli household names. As the new season of the show drops, we see a new phase of challenge for the fan-favorite couple. So, as soon as people finished the third season, they became curious about the fourth and whether the story would continue.

Mismatched Season 4: Does It Have An Update?

There has been no announcement about a potential Mismatched season 4 in the making from the producers or from Netflix. However, the show is already trending in the Top 10 web series. Likely, the fans who invested in the show from the first two seasons will want to follow what is happening in the show in the third season. If the numbers keep being good and this season’s storytelling impresses the viewers, there is a high chance that the show will be renewed for another season in the coming months.

Dimple & Rishi’s Chemistry Is The High Point Of Mismatched

The biggest reason for the show’s popularity is the chemistry between Rohit Saraf’s Rishi and Prajakta Koli’s Dimple. It also banks on how the characters navigate everyday situations. While the third season of Mismatched is critiqued for being overtly simplified and stuffed with relatable tropes, the writing and chemistry between the lead pair are some major points for the audiences to take away. The slice-of-life show has crept up to the audience in the past few years and will likely repeat its magic. That could further prove to be fodder for the renewal.

For much such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Exclusive: Avika Gor On Handling Balika Vadhu’s Stardom & Getting Replaced From Salman Khan’s Film, “I Was Nothing But Happy…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News