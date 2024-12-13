It was on July 21, 2008 that Indian Television wrote a chapter that changed the entire scene. None had seen something like this before. It was a little girl, Avika Gor, very innocently saying, “Jhooth bolne se naak phoolti hai…” Avika played the endearing Balika Vadhu of Indian TV, a show that was a breath of fresh air amidst the saas-bahu dramas on Indian TV.

We recently sat down for an exclusive heartfelt conversation with Avika where she talked about her career graph, taking up her hobby as her profession, handling an enormous stardom but stay grounded, getting replaced from projects but not letting it affect her spirit.

Avika Gor played the lead in Vikram Bhatt’s Bloody Ishq which is all set for a World Premiere on December 14, on Star Gold. Talking about her career and working with the Bhatts, the actress recalled how none ever thought such good work would come her way.

Nobody Would Have Thought I Would Do Two Mahesh Bhatt Films!

Talking about the biases, rejections, and replacements in the industry, Avika said, “Of course, of course. All of this comes as part and parcel of being in the industry. And not just the industry. I think this happens everywhere. There are biases, and there is a lot of favoritism, to be honest. And that’s fine. I mean, I’ve made peace with it, and I’ve realized that what has to come to me will eventually do. This has been my thought process, and it has worked for me.”

Avika Gor further shared, “Nobody in my life or around me could have thought 10 years back that I would do two films with Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt. It was impossible. It was just a dream.”

On The Famous Salman Khan Film!

Avika was eventually a part of Salman Khan‘s Antim. But later, Mahima Makwana played the part opposite Aayush Sharma. Discussing the same, the actress very positively said, “Those are the films that people are aware of, but then there are so many others that people are not really aware of. So, these kind of things keep happening. As I said, it’s part and parcel of the industry and how things work, and it is absolutely fine. I remember mentioning those films because I was giving an example of how the business part of it works. And if they think that the other person is a better choice for them at that moment, then so be it. I mean, that is what works for them.”

I Was Nothing But Happy For Mahima

Mahima Makwana was chosen for Antim. Avika Gor appreciates her colleague, who interestingly was also a part of Balika Vadhu as a child! The actress recalled, “When I got to know that Mahima was the one chosen for that character, I was nothing but happy. I was just very proud of her for doing it and not me because, you know, she was somebody who could pull this character even better. It’s never been something like she replaced me or any negative emotions. It worked better for her. And honestly speaking, when I watched the film, I do realize that what she did, I couldn’t have pulled off. So, I think it’s a fair decision for the filmmaker to make who they want in the film. And it’s absolutely fair.”

On Balika Vadhu’s Stardom

Avika also discussed how she managed to stay grounded after Balika Vadhu‘s success. I think it was, I think the credit goes to my parents for making sure that I stay sane. So, my parents were very well aware of what works and what doesn’t work for me. And they’ve been very conscious about making sure that I also get that information and knowledge really early in my life. I was told and, you know, I was stopped from doing things that, you know, could have made me a better or a different person. And I think the credit goes to them for making sure that I stay grounded, always showing me the mirror, and never making me feel like I’ve arrived or achieved something. And I think that is what worked for me to be the person I am today.”

We had a lot more discussions with Avika about her career, upcoming projects, and choosing India’s Got Latent but not Bigg Boss.

