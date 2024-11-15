Salman Khan has been one of the biggest superstars in the country. He turned a superstar the minute he arrived on the silver screen singing Maine Pyar Kiya in SP Bala’s voice. There was no looking back for him while he delivered a streak of hits with Baaghi, Sanam Bewafa, Patthar Ke Phool, and Saajan.

However, the success book turned an unfavorable chapter in Nov 1991 when fate turned its back, and the superstar saw the first dip of his career and probably one of the worst! On November 15, 1991 the actor arrived with a film called Love that starred Revathi.

Salman Khan’s Box Office Disaster!

The film was a disaster at the box office earned only 2.5 crore. And that was not it. While Love was a box office disaster it was the start of the worst chapter of Salman Khan’s career that ended finally on August 4, 1994, exactly after 994 days!

Along with Love, the Sultan superstar had 6 major flops from 1991 to 1994. His career was written off, and he was declared finished as an artist until Sooaj Barjatya arrived with Hum Aapke Hain Koun. In between, there were some unbearable releases like Sooryavanshi, Jaagruti, and more at the box office.

A Chapter From Love That Turned Lucky For Sushant Singh Rajput

While Love was a badly written and executed film, it is still remembered for what can be called one of the most iconic romantic songs of Hindi Cinema – Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya! The song that turned lucky for Sushant Singh Rajput. Here’s Salman Khan and Revathi, romancing on one of the most epic love songs of Bollywood!

This song was picked as the theme song of Pavitra Rishta, launched by Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande on Indian Television. Sushant as Manav and Ankita as Archana ruled Indian TV, and the theme song of Pavitra Rishta, Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya, resonated with their iconic chemistry so well that the audiences fell in Love with the song. The very song that could not save Salman Khan’s film from falling flat and his career sink deep for almost 994 days!

Well, it is a strange world with the strangest of coincidences.

Check out this song in a clip from Pavitra Rishta. We know the quality is bad, but we also know that even a bad quality glimpse of Sushant Singh Rajput is good enough to make you smile!

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

