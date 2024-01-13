Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have been the most controversial couple in the history of Bigg Boss. The format of the reality show started including couples or partners as individual contestants much earlier. The first such couple was Tanaaz and Bakhtiar Irani, who participated in Bigg Boss 3. This was followed by Suyyash – Kishwer Merchant, Apurva, and Shilpa Agnihotri, Keith Sequeira – Rochelle Rao, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, and finally, this year, Ankita – Vicky and Neil – Aishwarya.

While Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma tried holding on to each other and became each other’s strengths, Ankita and Vicky have created an uproar with their controversial chemistry, digs at each other, fights, and disrespect towards each other.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, nonetheless, have kept the world hooked to their not-so-pleasing chemistry, and guess how much have they been paid to display the insecurities they are going through in their relationship? 2.5 crore collectively! Yes, that is how much the couple would make together by the end of Bigg Boss 17.

Earning 410% More Than The Winning Amount!

The winning amount of Bigg Boss 17 is said to be 50 lakh. Ankita and Vicky are earning almost 410% higher than the winning amount by the time they say goodbye to the show – that is the finale week! Ankita and Vicky’s relationship as husband and wife has irked the world so much that people want them to divorce each other. However, this is not the first show; they have participated together as a couple. They have previously done a reality game show called Smart Jodi, where they participated as a couple.

Vicky Jain’s Total Fee For Bigg Boss 17

Vicky’s fee for Bigg Boss 17 falls in the same bracket as co-contestant Abhishek Kumar, and he is being paid Rs 5 lakh per week for the reality show. So, by the end of the show, the businessman would take home almost 75 lakh from the show. Currently, he earns almost 71K per day for entertaining the audiences.

Ankita Lokhande’s Total Fee For Bigg Boss 17

The Pavitra Rishta actress will be paid a total sum of 1.8 crore by the end of the show. Currently, Ankita is being paid 12 lakh per week – almost 1.7 lakh per day. This might be much lower than what she earns per episode on TV, but she is keeping her fans entertained, who are surprised to see her personal life so messed up!

Collectively, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are earning almost 2.5 lakh per day for Bigg Boss 17. Recently, they were joined by their mothers on the show in Family Week, and Ankita’s mother-in-law raised eyebrows when she revealed that Vicky’s father called Ankita’s mother and asked if she threw chappals at her husband just like Ankita does!

Ankita Lokhande lost her calm when she came to know about this conversation and got immense support from the audience. The couple seems to resolve their differences on some days and seem to be poles apart on other days. However, looking at their trajectory on Bigg Boss 17, both of them are expected to make their place in the top 5.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui’s Blatant Lies About Nazila Accusing Him Of Having An Affair With His Sister Exposed As She Breaks Silence, Netizens React!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News