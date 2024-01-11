Bigg Boss 17 has turned into a Munawar Faruqui and his two ex-girlfriends, Ayesha Khan and Nazila Sitaishi saga. While the trio seems to play Splitsvilla in the reality show, Munna tries to hurl very hard accusations at his ex-girlfriend Nazila, which are shocking.

In the last episode, Munawar told Ayesha Khan that Nazila wanted to send his kid to a boarding school. He shockingly revealed that his ex-girlfriend even doubted Munawar’s relationship with his sister and accused them of having an affair.

After these revelations, Nazila Sitaishi posted a cryptic note on her Instagram account, which said, “It’s a shame, the lies people will say to defend themselves.” After her note, netizens have been exposing Munawar’s game plan and reacting to his blatant lies on the show.

A discussion thread on Reddit had users pointing out how Munawar Faruqui is now trapped in his lies. A user wrote,”Munna kya bahana banata hai. Log itne C*utiye hote kya uske baato mein ghum jate he. He’s covering up very bad. Maan le na ki tharki hu aur pakda Gaya.” Another comment read, “Munawar literally changed so many statements about everyone like tf last week halal didn’t mean marriage now it does, Nazila was sweet kind, etc. wouldn’t have done it to him now she’s a vamp come on dude n people are still supporting everything sick.”

People sympathized with Nazila, and a user wrote, “I feel for her because she’s TRYING to maintain some dignity about the situation, but Munawar and Ayesha are in the home, and she obviously can’t stay away from it.”

A user even pointed out how he has lost all respect for Munawar after repeated lies. The comment read, “Honestly, Munnawar has lost any kind of respect I had for him. There is one aspect I liked about him, but with what he has done and the way he has done it, Even if what he says is true 2, wrongs do not make a right, and neither does it justify you doing wrong simply if he was true to the one aspect I actually liked about him then he would have gone about a totally different way of handling this no longer supporting him.”

A user tried decoding Munawar’s game in Bigg Boss 17 and wrote, “Munawar should have just nominated Mannara because he clearly was having issues with her and just moved on. He nominated Ayesha Khan to escape Salman’s wrath in wkv, but now he is the one who is on the losing end. Inside the house and outside, too.” Another user pointed out, “Nazila ke khilaf bolkar sabse bada phasa Munawar. Ek hi, loophole tha iss mess se bahar nikalne ka ab woh bhi close ho gaya.”

It would be interesting to see how Salman Khan addresses this new set of allegations on Nazila by Munawar Faruqui.

