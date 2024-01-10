Ankita Lokhande’s mother-in-law is going all out and about her daughter-in-law, and in the past two days, she has said a lot in many interviews. While she is okay taking sarcastic digs at her bahu, she has no qualms about calling her son a devta! Yes you read that right. In fact, in one of the interviews, she even called out Ankita for using Sushant Singh Rajput’s name.

Those who have been following Bigg Boss 17 are aware of the fact that Ankita has been called out multiple times for bringing Sushant Singh Rajput’s name to the show. While others have been warned for bringing names from the outer world inside, Ankita has never been warned about the same.

Pavitra Rishta, the actress in many episodes, talked about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput when they broke up, how they broke up, his claustrophobia, his suicide, and more. Fans have called it a PR stunt, and now Vicky Jain’s mother believes the same.

Vicky Jain’s mother, in an almost half-asleep state, gave an interview to ABP News and was asked how she feels when Ankita Lokhande, who is married to her son Vicky Jain, keeps talking about her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Commenting on the same, Ankita’s mother-in-law said, “Sympathy jata rahi hai lagta hai, apne liye. Sushant ko kya pada, woh toh chala hi gaya. Woh tha tabhi bator ke le gaya, kitne acche acche kaam kiye usne.”

In the same interview, she even said that her daughter-in-law is a nice person, but her niceness has eloped somewhere in the show. Talking about how Ankita slapped Vicky Jain, she questioned the actress’ cultural roots, saying husbands are equal to Gods in our culture and Ankita’s husband is ‘Devta’ in real!

Netizens reacted to Vicky Jain‘s mother spewing venom against her daughter-in-law in interviews. Some called her Kokila Modi of Saath Nibhana Saathiya, and others were appalled at her guts. A user wrote, “Kuki saas bi kabi Bahu thi.” Another comment read, “Serial inka bahar b chal raha hai.” People even commented that she might be considered for the next season of Naagin!

You can watch the viral video here which was shared by an Instagram channel entertainment_tvofficial.

