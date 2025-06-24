The Karan Johar-hosted reality show, The Traitors, was released with great fanfare on June 12, 2025 on the OTT streaming platform, Prime Video. It is the adaptation of the American reality show, The Traitors US. However, ever since its release, the show has managed to command attention especially when it comes to its gripping tone and the creative challenges.

What Is Working Well For The Traitors?

This makes us wonder on what is working well for The Traitors? It is not only the concept of the traitors vs the innocents or the lineup of the interesting contestants but the way the creative team is presenting the tasks and the challenges. The show is pitting the contestants against each other very subtly but also not trying too hard to look forced or scripted. The rivalries, the competitive spirit and the personalities of the contestants look organic.

You will notice the contestants especially Uorfi Javed, Sufi Motiwala and Apoorva Makhija entertaining the audience because of their feisty personalities but also not coming across as fake or caricaturish. The contestants, be it the innocents or the traitors look interested and enthusiastic for all the tasks. And most importantly, the host Karan Johar comes with an exciting zeal and also super stylish outfits to amp up the entertainment level with each episode.

Bigg Boss Team, Are You Listening?

This makes us wonder why can’t the creative team of Bigg Boss follow the same pattern as The Traitors. Despite being super senior and having completed 18 years of its run, Bigg Boss is now falling prey to a monotony when it comes to the tasks and the major twists/turns. The creative team is repeating the same tasks every season while some contestants with a high vote bank outside become too overconfident and don’t show their determination while participating in the tasks.

If this is not enough, Salman Khan who clearly used to own the stage with every Weekend Ka Vaar, is just not feeling it with the recent seasons. He looks disinterested, does not engage well with the contestants and just blindly repeats what the creative team tells him every week. We wonder whether the 19th season will fall prey to the same critics. I just hope the creative team of Bigg Boss takes up some lessons from The Traitors to amp up the excitement and the entertainment level in the upcoming episodes.

