Salman Khan and Varisu director Vamshi Paidipally are currently working together on their tentatively titled movie ‘ SVC63.’ According to a Mid-Day report, the actor-producer duo is now looking for an actor to play the villain. Malayali star Fahadh Faasil and Dhurandhar 2 fame Akshaye Khanna are being considered for the role of the primary antagonist.

According to Mid-Day reports, the team is preparing to shoot for their next schedule in Manali, followed by a shoot in Hyderabad. The upcoming schedule in Telangana will reportedly feature the villain’s portions, and the team is expected to lock in the decision by then.

Why Is Choosing The Right Villain Crucial?

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In a mainstream Bollywood film, especially a Salman Khan starrer, the hero is expected to steal the spotlight. But we have seen this trend changing over the years. In recent films such as Dhurandhar 1 & 2, Shaitaan, and Pathan, amongst others, actors who played villains, including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and John Abraham, have been lauded for their stellar performances and for giving the hero a tough fight on screen.

Therefore, it is crucial that Salman and Vamishi choose the best man for this role who can do it complete justice. And here’s where Faahid and Akshaye emerge as the perfect frontrunners.

Fahadh Faasil: The Pan-India Star

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Considered one of the finest and most versatile performers in modern Indian cinema, Fahadh Faasil has proven his craft over the years. From his stellar act as an antagonist in Pushpa 1 & 2 to his nuanced roles in Malayalam and Tamil cinema, the National Award winner has amassed growing popularity across industries. In addition, with pan- India films becoming increasingly popular, Fahad’s filmography makes him a strong contender.

Fahad, as a villain, can help Salman’s film reach beyond traditional Hindi-speaking audiences, which is an important factor to be considered in today’s scenario.

Akshaye Khanna: The Underdog

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Well, who doesn’t root for the underdog, right? Despite his commercial successes in Dil Chahta Hai, Humraaz, and Drishyam 2, Akshaye wasn’t given the kind of lead roles he deserved. And then came Dhurandhar, which completely changed the game for him. With his memorable performance as villain Rehman Dakait in the Aditya Dhar-directed film, Akshaye has proven that, given credible opportunities, he has the potential to emerge as the man of the match. With Akshaye still riding Dhurandhar’s success wave, his casting will definitely make fans believe that the actor is finally getting his long-awaited due.

Let us wait and watch what the cards unfold for these two favorable contenders in the antagonist race.

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