Mukesh Khanna was part of some of the most iconic characters in Indian television, especially Shaktimaan and Mahabharat. His work life is a matter of celebration; his personal life invites some questions. But one of the most common topics that arises regarding his personal life is why he still chooses not to get married at this time.

Recently, in a candid interview with The Filmi Charcha Podcast, the veteran actor expressed his views on relationships and explained why he never felt inspired to get married.

Mukesh Khanna’s Views on Marriage & Loyalty

Mukesh Khanna stated that marriage is a very big thing, and both of the partners need to be honest with each other. He added that they need to understand their responsibilities. Khanna argues that loyalty cannot be one-sided. He believes that both people in a relationship should have the same level of commitment.

He continued that trust is the base of any good relationship. If that trust is eroded, the bond itself loses its meaning. Consequently, he has been committed to viewing marriage as a serious venture that should not be entered into lightly.

Why Did Mukesh Khanna Choose To Stay Single?

Khanna says that there is a close relationship between destiny and marriage. He says that the perfect partner for someone can be found, but they would only meet when the time was right.

Forcing the decision just because someone had crossed their marrying age did not seem rational to him. It seemed his time had not come yet, so he decided to take things easy.

Shahid Kapoor, in front of jury could proved strange or peculiar character or unfit for public life. What happened b/w Mukesh Khanna & Subash Ghai, was it similar argument as given above. Actor of “Shaktimaan” starting interviews with “Marriage Proposals”? Reasons to start again. pic.twitter.com/QejXvZKXOz — Ashish Vaid (@AshishVaid53201) May 4, 2026

Age is not a significant factor in deciding to marry. In Khanna’s case, the importance of meeting the right person far outweighed the need to adhere to a pre-determined timeline.

Mukesh Khanna Journey: From Bhishma To Shaktimaan

Mukesh Khanna started his career in the late eighties. He received recognition in his debut appearance as Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat. The actor became famous for his commanding screen presence and effective dialogue delivery.

His fame grew even further through the superhero television series Shaktimaan, India’s first of its kind. The show became extremely popular, making him a favorite among audiences of all ages.

Check Out The Full Interview With Mukesh Khanna Below:

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