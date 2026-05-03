Aditya Roy Kapur is back in the spotlight, and once again, it’s his personal life making headlines. The actor is currently rumored to be dating Tara Sutaria, sparking fresh buzz across social media. While neither has confirmed the relationship, their silence has only fueled speculation and fan curiosity.

Over the years, Aditya has always kept his personal life under wraps, but that hasn’t stopped fans from connecting the dots. Whether it’s his on-screen chemistry or off-screen appearances, every rumored relationship has found its way into headlines.

Here’s a closer look at his much-talked-about dating history and how these link-ups unfolded.

Aditya Roy Kapur & Ahana Deol’s Starting Phase

Aditya is believed to have dated Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s daughter, Ahana Deol. She met him during the making of Guzaarish with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This was a low-key relationship that died out quietly. So not a whole lot publicly leaks.

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Aditya Roy Kapur & Rhea Chakraborty’s VJ Days Bond

Aditya and Rhea met each other in their VJ days. It was this connection that sparked dating rumors between the two at the time. If you don’t know, Aditya Roy Kapur started his career as a famous Video Jockey (VJ) on Channel V before entering Bollywood.

According to rediff, Rhea later clarified that she was single and that Aditya was only a close friend. She explained that their casual outings were misunderstood and turned into speculation.

Aditya Roy Kapur & Shraddha Kapoor’s Aashiqui 2 Rumors

Their chemistry in Aashiqui 2 made fans believe they were also together in real life. Their bond during promotions added to the buzz. Shraddha clearly denied the rumors and said there was no truth in them. Even after her statement, fans continued to link them for a long time.

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Aditya Roy Kapur & Marianna Mukuchyan’s Short Rumored Link

Aditya was also linked with makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan in 2017. They were seen together at a few places, which started speculation. The reports did not last long and ended without any confirmation.

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Aditya Roy Kapur & Diva Dhawan’s Rumored Phase

Aditya’s name was linked with Diva Dhawan after they were spotted together several times. The whirl of anticipation got louder ever since Karan Johar talked about her on his chat show, Koffee With Karan, season 6.

Later, Aditya had termed them “friends.” Still, the speculation floated around for a while before it finally blew over.

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Aditya Roy Kapur & Ananya Panday’s Much-Talked-About Phase

Aditya was seen with Ananya Panday during vacations and at events, according to Zoom TV. Their pictures became viral, and the duo became the most talked-about bond.

The relationship did not last long, and both moved on quietly without speaking publicly about it.

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Current Rumors Of Aditya Roy Kapur With Tara Sutaria

Currently, Aditya is being associated with Tara Sutaria, which has again brought the actor’s personal life into the limelight. Rumor has it that they are dating, taking things slow, and keeping it under the radar. Of course, they both have a relationship history, and they appear in no hurry to announce this one.

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