The teaser of Zamaana Lage from Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino has taken social media by storm. Fans have long been waiting for the movie, and the teaser has only added to the buzz. In addition to the nostalgia, viewers are also excited to see Aditya Roy Kapur back onscreen in a romantic avatar.

The actor, known for perfecting different shades of love in films like Aashiqui 2, Ok Jaanu, and Ludo, is all set to bring back the romance on screen, this time opposite Sara Ali Khan. The fresh pairing has already been generating significant buzz online.

Exploring The Teaser Of Metro… In Dino

The first teaser of Metro… In Dino offers a peek into the heartfelt track, Zaamana Lage, and introduces the different pairings of the movie. The clip opens with Aditya and Sara standing side-by-side at a station. The following shot shows the former relishing a mountainous landscape, while the latter enjoys city life.

The teaser also shows Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh in a Holi sequence, Pankaj Tripathi being awestruck by a gorgeous Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta on a plane, and Anupam Kher perched atop a sofa in a dimly lit room. It also introduces Saswata Chatterjee, who looks into the frame while sipping tea.

The video has an onscreen caption that says, “The city has changed, and so have the stories,” exuberating a sense of nostalgia mixed with the current city life.

Fans Excited Over Aditya Roy Kapur’s Glimpse In Metro… In Dino Teaser

Glimpses of Aditya alongside Sara from the teaser have left fans wanting for more. Whether the dreamy stills or behind-the-scenes moments, the actor has created much buzz and anticipation surrounding his role.

“Super excited!!! Seeing Adi after a long time,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “It’s giving Aashiqui 2 nostalgia vibes… my heart can’t take this!” another added. “Finally ARK is coming backkkk,” a third commented.

Some also praised Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan’s fresh pairing. “Sara and Aditya look like a dream! This pairing is everything I didn’t know I needed,” one said. “The romance, the aesthetic, the chemistry — 2025’s best jodi already!” another added.

About Metro… In Dino

Anurag Basu-helmed Metro… In Dino is the spiritual sequel to his highly acclaimed 2007 film, Life In A… Metro. The anthology film revolves around four different stories featuring the characters and pairings of Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma-Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-Fatima Sana Shaikh and Neena Gupta-Anupam Kher. The movie is scheduled to be released on July 4, 2025.

You can check out Metro In Dino’s Zamaana Lage teaser below:

