Sara Ali Khan, known for her notable performances since her debut in Kedarnath, has often spoken about her deep spiritual connection with the holy site. While many assume her bond with Kedarnath began during the film’s shooting, Sara recently clarified that her attachment to the place goes back much earlier.

Recalling her first visit, Sara shared, “I felt a sense of home and discovery there. When I first went to Kedarnath, I wasn’t an actor. I was studying in New York and hadn’t explored much of India. It was one of the first times I experienced the mountains, valleys, and the energy of the temple.”

She reflected on how Kedarnath has shaped her over the years, adding, “I can’t imagine that there were two whole decades of Sara without Kedarnath. It’s a humbling place where I discovered myself as an actor, an adult, and someone with a spiritual inclination.”

Following the success of Sky Force, Sara is gearing up for new projects, including Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. She is also reportedly collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana on an upcoming project, generating anticipation among her fans.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Parveen Babi’s Ex Beau Kabir Bedi Recalled The Tragic Details Surrounding Her Death: “A Leg Rotten By Gangrene, Lonely And Tragic End..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News