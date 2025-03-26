Waheeda Rehman and Dev Anand shared an iconic on-screen partnership in Bollywood, starring in multiple films that became classics. Their collaboration is celebrated for its romantic chemistry, compelling storytelling, and timeless songs. The actress started her film journey opposite Dev in 1956’s CID. However, their film Guide is among their most notable works. Did you know that Waheeda almost did not do the film because of its director? Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, Guide was released in 1965, directed by Vijay Anand, and produced by Dev Anand. It was a bilingual romantic drama based on RK Narayan’s 1958 novel The Guide. It follows the story of Raju, a freelance tour guide, and Rosie, the repressed wife of a wealthy archaeologist. It was screened at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival over four decades after its release.

According to Spotboye’s report, Waheeda Rehman almost did not make the 1965 classic film Guide. The senior actress told the bewildered interviewer, “Guide’ is not just my most iconic film. It was also Dev’s most celebrated work. Yes, you can act as shocked as you like. But the fact is I almost didn’t do ‘Guide.’ Hua yun ke, shuroo mein director Raj Khosla the. Raj Khosla and I had a difference of opinion during an earlier film. I never worked with him after that. And I wasn’t willing to change that for ‘Guide’ or any other movie. But you know how persuasive Dev was. He called up and said, ‘Come on, Waheeda. Let bygone be bygones. Everyone makes mistakes.'”

She continued, “But I refused to budge. I asked Dev why his brother Goldie (Vijay Anand) wasn’t directing. But Goldie was busy with ‘Tere Ghar Ke Samne. Eventually, Raj Khosla was replaced by Chetan Anand.” However, it did not solve the problem as Chetan wanted a different heroine for the film, but Dev Anand was adamant.

Waheeda Rehman continued, “But he didn’t want me! I laughed—Yeh to achcha hua. One director I didn’t want, and the other director didn’t want me. I think Chetan Saab wanted Priya Rajvanshji. But Dev was adamant. They needed a dancer. And Priyaji couldn’t dance. Eventually, Goldie directed ‘Guide.’ That’s how I got ‘Guide’. The rest, you know. It’s a film I’m very proud of.”

Waheeda Rehman and Dev Anand worked together in seven movies, including Prem Pujari and Gambler. Their films together remain memorable for their mesmerizing songs, captivating stories, and powerful performances.

