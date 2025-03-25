Salman Khan’s Sikandar has commenced the advance booking in India but this Eid release needs to gear up badly since the first day of the limited advance booking did not show any buzz! The advance booking has commenced completely and it is relatively low!

Salman Khan VS Mohanlal!

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan is releasing on March 27, and will eventually clash with Salman Khan’s Eid film! Meanwhile, L2: Empuraan turned into a rage with its ticket sales in India as soon as the advance booking commenced! Salman Khan’s film seems very low on buzz if compared to Mohanlal’s hysteria!

Sikandar Box Office Ticket Sales

Sikandar registered a ticket sale of 5.72K on the first day of the advance bookings on BMS, on March 24. As the booking commences fully on March 25, the film opened at a snail’s speed, registering a ticket sale of 1.28K tickets from 12 – 1 PM on March 25.

Will Salman Khan Beat The Best?

It would be interesting to see if Salman Khan beats the best ticket pre-sales on BMS in the last 14 months. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 registered a ticket sale of 926.43K. Currently, Salman Khan’s Eid biggie registered only 0.6% ticket sales of Stree 2’s total!

Sikandar needs a ticket sale of at least 920.71K on BMS to surpass the ticket sales of Stree 2. Meanwhile, compared with L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal’s film has already registered 1 million ticket pre-sales on BMS, with 2 days remaining for the film to arrive. Clearly, Salman Khan has huge targets to break with the pre-release of the film before it finally arrives on March 30 on Eid!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

