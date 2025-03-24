Vicky Kaushal led Chhaava remains unaffected by any roadblocks. Come what may, cine-goers continue to shower love on the historical action drama. Despite the IPL 2025 matches, Laxman Utekar‘s directorial has garnered a blockbuster sixth weekend. Scroll below for the day 38 box office update!

Clocks 10 crore+ in sixth weekend

Despite the first day of IPL, Chhaava maintained a steady hold on Friday, bringing in 2.09 crores. It continued its streak of success, clocking the highest sixth Saturday at the Hindi cinema. On day 38, Vicky Kaushal starrer witnessed a 20% improvement in box office collections, adding 4.34 crores more to its kitty.

Take a look at the sixth-weekend breakdown of Chhaava below:

Day 36: 2.09 crores

Day 37: 3.62 crores (+73%)

Day 38: 4.34 crores (+20%)

Total: 10.05 crores

Chhaava vs Stree 2 vs Pushpa 2

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 remains #1 among the highest sixth-weekend collections in Hindi cinema. It garnered a total of 14.32, which is 42% higher than Chhaava.

However, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s film has surpassed Pushpa 2 (Hindi) with 67% higher earnings, as it had scored only 6 crores in its sixth weekend.

Chhavaa total collections in Hindi

In 38 days, Chhaava has made an overall collection of 581.45 crores in the Hindi belt. It still has 6 days to mint moolah until Salman Khan’s Sikandar arrives, after which it will slow down at the box office.

Take a look at the weekly box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 225.28 crores

Week 2: 186.18 crores

Week 3: 84.94 crores

Week 4: 43.98 crores

Week 5: 31.02 crores

Weekend 6: 10.05 crores

Total: 581.45 crores

