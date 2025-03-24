The Nani-backed Telugu legal drama Court: State vs A Nobody has been raging a havoc at the box office. The movie marked Tollywood’s second hit after the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam. Let us take a look at the box office collection of the film on its 10th day.

Court: State vs A Nobody Box Office Collection Day 10

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 10th day, the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer earned 3.04 crore*. This was a slight growth of around 1% since the movie amassed 3 crores in the previous day. The total India net collection of the movie stands at 32.04 crores.

Including the taxes, the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer amassed 37.80 crores. The overseas collection of the movie now comes to 9.5 crores. The worldwide collection of Court: State vs A Nobody comes to 47.3 crores.

Court: State vs A Nobody is now just 2.7 crores away from reaching the 50 crore milestone. The movie is weaving a phenomenal success story at the box office with a consistent positive word of mouth. After becoming the second Tollywood hit of 2025 after Sankranthiki Vasthunam, the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer has also garnered a stupendous 200% plus returns.

Court: State vs A Nobody is mounted at a budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 32.04 crores, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 22.04 crores. This also results in the ROI percentage coming to 220%. With this, the film has crossed 200% returns and might tick off other milestones, too.

About The Film

Talking about Court: State vs A Nobody, the film has been directed by Ram Jagadeesh. Apart from Priyadarshi Pulikonda, the movie also stars Harsh Roshan, Sridevi and Sivaji in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Vijai Bulganin.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Veera Dheera Sooran Box Office: No Hit For Chiyaan Vikram Post-COVID, Will This Action Thriller Change Fortune?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News