Priyadarshi Pulikonda’s Court: State vs A Nobody has surprised everyone with its performance. It’s a comparatively smaller film, but it earned a good enough sum in the first 8 days. Within a week, it was a successful affair at the Indian box office, and yesterday, it comfortably secured the verdict of super-hit. With this, it has become the second Tollywood film in 2025 to achieve this verdict. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 8 days!

Shows a fantastic hold on day 8!

After a rocking collection in the opening week, the Telugu legal drama entered the second week on an impressive note. For those who aren’t aware, the film did a business of 1.90 crores on Thursday, as per Sacnilk. Yesterday, on the second Friday, there was no drop at all, and a collection of 1.89 crores was registered on the board.

Overall, Court: State vs A Nobody made a solid total of 25.89 crore net at the Indian box office in 8 days. With this sum, it has already become a massive success.

Court: State vs A Nobody is a super-hit!

Reportedly, Court: State vs A Nobody is made on a budget of 10 crores. Against this cost, the film has already earned 25.89 crores. So, it is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 15.89 crores. Calculated further, the Tollywood legal drama has made 158.9% returns.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film with 150% returns is a super-hit. Thus, the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer has also secured a super-hit verdict at the Indian box office. With this, it became the second Telugu film to secure the super-hit verdict in 2025. Before this, Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam achieved this feat.

Worldwide box office earnings

Court: State vs A Nobody stands at a domestic gross sum of 30.55 crores. Overseas, it has 9.25 crore gross so far. Combining both, the total worldwide box office stands at 39.80 crore gross. From here, the milestone of 50 crores is easily achievable.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

