The countdown has begun, and fans are waiting with bated breath to experience Salman Khan’s Eidi, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action thriller is releasing on the last day of the weekend. But where will it possibly stand among the highest first Sunday collections in Bollywood? Scroll below for a detailed box office comparison!

Sikandar is slated to release in theatres worldwide on March 30, 2025. The risk is huge since Tiger 3 was previously released on a Sunday and could not enjoy the first weekend benefit. The mixed reviews took over soon after, impacting its footfall during the regular working days. But we’re hearing good reviews about Salman’s upcoming film from insiders; fingers crossed!

Sikandar vs highest Sunday collections in Bollywood

The competition is tough! Jawan was released on Thursday and enjoyed strong word-of-mouth during its first weekend. With impressive advance booking and hourly ticket sales on BookMyShow, Shah Rukh Khan starrer clocked 80 crore+ on its first Sunday, the highest ever in Bollywood!

Jawan is followed by Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, which crossed the 70 crore mark on its first Sunday. Pathaan, Stree 2 and Gadar 2 are the other biggies in the top 5.

Check out the highest first Sunday collections in Bollywood:

Jawan: 80.10 crores Animal: 70.69 crores Pathaan: 60.75 crores Stree 2: 58.20 crores Gadar 2: 51.70 crores Chhaava: 49.03 crores Sanju: 46.71 crores Tiger Zinda Hai: 45.53 crores Tiger 3: 44.75 crores Brahmastra: 43.50 crores

Where will Sikandar stand in the top 10 highest Sunday collections?

Going by the current trends, Sikandar is sure to clock 45 crore+ on its first day. All eyes are now on the trailer, which will be released tomorrow, i.e. March 23, 2024. If the promo clicks, the sky is the limit for the Salman Khan starrer, which could go beyond the half-century on its opening day.

Previously, Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3 have found a spot in the top 10. If Sikandar makes it to the top 10, Salman Khan could rule the list alongside Ranbir Kapoor, who also has three films in the top 10 (Animal, Brahmastra, Sanju). Bhaijaan is currently tied with Shah Rukh Khan, who has two features – Pathaan and Jawan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

