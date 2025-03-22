Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna led Chhaava is enjoying the sixth weekend boost at the Indian box office. The historical action film is already a super-duper hit but continues to achieve milestones with each passing day. It has now surpassed Rekhachithram to become the most profitable Indian film of 2025. Scroll below for the exciting update!

Chhaava ROI

Apart from its blockbuster run in Hindi, Chhaava is now also available in theatres in Telugu. In 35 days, Laxman Utekar‘s directorial has made an overall box office collection of 585.81 crores. It was made on an estimated budget of 130 crores. This means the return on investment has surged to a whopping 455.81 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

According to the formula, Chhaava earned profits of 350.62% at the Indian box office in 35 days. The theatrical run has yet to conclude, and Vicky Kaushal’s film will go past the 600 crore mark in its lifetime. It is Bollywood’s first blockbuster in 2025, and it will be challenging for upcoming releases to match this level of success!

Chhaava – the most profitable film of 2025

It’s only March, and Indian cinema has already witnessed some big surprises in Hindi as well as Telugu, Malayalam, and other film industries. Asif Ali’s Malayalam thriller Rekhachithram had earlier garnered the title of most profitable film of 2025 with its massive lifetime profits of 350%.

Chhaava has surpassed Rekhachithram to steal its #1 spot. Take a look at the most profitable Indian films of 2025 below:

Chhaava:

Budget- 130 crores | Collection- 585.81 crores | ROI- 455.81 crores| ROI%- 350.62%

Rekhachithram:

Budget- 6 crores | Collection- 27 crores | ROI- 21 crores | ROI%- 350%

Sankranthiki Vasthunam:

Budget- 50 crores | Collection- 186.90 crores | ROI- 136.90 crores | ROI%- 273.80%

Ponman:

Budget- 3 crores | Collection- 9.97 crores | ROI- 6.97 crores | ROI%- 232.33%

Madha Gaja Raja:

Budget- 15 crores | Collection- 48.70 crores | ROI- 33.70 crores | ROI%- 224.66%

