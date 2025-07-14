After the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan took some time off from films. He’s returned to the big screens with the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par. The sports comedy drama may soon break his 9-year-old bad spell. Scroll below for the day 24 box office collection!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 24

RS Prasanna’s directorial is now in its fourth week of theatrical run. It was the #1 choice of audience until the arrival of Metro In Dino. The ticket windows have gotten congested, and the consequence is visible in the box office collection. As per estimates, Sitaare Zameen Par earned 65 lakhs on day 24. It witnessed a slight growth compared to the 60 lakhs earned on Saturday.

The 24-day total at the Indian box office concludes at around 159.79 crore net, which is 188.55 crore in gross earnings.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1 – 88.46 crores

Week 2 – 46.45 crores

Week 3 – 18.63 crores

Weekend 4 – 6.25 crores

Total: 159.79 crores

So close yet so far from hit tag!

Sitaare Zameen Par is mounted on a budget of 90 crores. It is a success at the Indian box office. However, in order to gain the hit tag, the sports comedy drama must earn double its investment. This means, Aamir Khan’s film still needs 20.21 crores in the kitty. It has exactly 11 days until the arrival of Son Of Sardaar 2 to mint maximum possible moolah. The daily earnings will now fall below 50 lakhs, which means the target may stay out of reach.

It is worth noting that Aamir Khan delivered his last solo hit in 2016 with Dangal. The bad spell has been lingering for almost 9 years.

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Summary (24 days)

Budget: 90 crores

India net: 159.79 crores

India gross: 188.55 crores

ROI: 77.54%

Verdict: Plus

