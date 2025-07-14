Metro In Dino continued to be among the top choices for the audience on its second weekend. Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and team have reasons to celebrate as the musical romantic drama has emerged as the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Scroll below for day 10 box office collection!

Metro In Dino Box Office Day 10

Anurag Basu’s film roared loud on its second Saturday, enjoying a massive jump of 94%. On day 10, Metro In Dino raked in 4.83 crores, witnessing another slight growth compared to 4.75 crores earned on the previous day.

The net collection in India surged to 41.59 crore net after 10 days, which is about 49.07 crores in gross earnings. It is now to be seen how Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan’s multi-starrer holds its fort on the second Monday, give the massive competition at the ticket windows.

Take a look at the Metro In Dino box office breakdown (net collection) below:

Week 1: 29.57 crores

Weekend 2: 12.02 crores

Total: 41.59 crores

Axes The Diplomat at the Indian box office

Metro In Dino is now the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. In the last 24 hours, it surpassed Maa (38.57 crores*) and threw The Diplomat (40.73 crores) out of the top 10. The next target is Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Bhool Chuk Maaf (74.81 crores), which will be challenging.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collections):

Chhaava: 615.39 crores Housefull 5: 198.41 crores Raid 2: 179.30 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 156.99 crores* Sky Force: 134.93 crores Sikandar: 129.95 crores Kesari Chapter 2: 94.48 crores Jaat: 90.34 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Metro In Dino: 41.59 crores

Metro In Dino Box Office Summary (10 days)

India net: 41.59 crores

India gross: 49.07 crores

Budget: 45-50 crores

Budget recovery: 83-92%

*theatrical run yet to conclude.

