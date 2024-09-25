Our favorite Bollywood celebrities came together to experience the ‘Spectacular Saudi’ event in BKC on Tuesday evening. But the internet broke as Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor bumped into each other and shared heartwarming greetings. Scroll below for details, as the internet is going gaga over the Aashiqui 2 couple!

Aditya and Shraddha saw their first commercial success with Aashiqui 2 (2013). Their chemistry was undeniable in the romantic musical drama. But eyeballs were grabbed after gossip mill claimed they had fallen in love on the sets. The relationship was reportedly short-lived, and Kapoor had previously quashed the dating rumors.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor reunite!

Fans were hit by nostalgia as Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor met each other in a very Aashiqui 2 themed setup. It was raining, and our handsome hunk looked dapper in a suit while the beauty wore a gorgeous saree. The moment the Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actor saw her former co-star, his eyes were visibly shining bright, and they hugged each other.

Interestingly, Aditya Roy Kapur had been dating Ananya Panday for almost two years but recently broke up. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor unfollowing Rahul Mody on Instagram has sparked rumors of a split. Fans believe it is destiny bringing them back together!

A user wrote, “Bhgwan ne dono ka break up krwa diya taki dono ek ho jaye”

Another commented, “They are already married in my mind”

“Shraddha hiding herself and Aditya ‘s eyes speaking everything,” read a comment.

Another wrote, “Tum dono shadi kyu nhi kr lete”

A nostalgic fan reacted, “The Rain, The Umbrella, The Black Dress, Him Standing Behind and Smiling at her, She taking in all the attention and finding him standing behind her. GOD WHAT ELSE YOU BOTH WAITING FOR??? AGAIN ????”

Take a look at the viral video of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

What Shraddha Kapoor had said about dating Aditya Roy Kapur?

On Niranjan Iyengar’s chat show, Shraddha reacted to dating rumors with Aditya and said, “There’s no truth to those link-up rumors. It has been two years since that film has released, but it is not leaving us. I have said it 29,000 times.”

