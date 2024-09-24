Trust Alia Bhatt to deliver compelling performances in her movies and bring her A-game when it comes to fashion. The actress made a stellar debut at Paris Fashion Week. On the ramp, she looked gorgeous in a silver metallic corset top with black baggy pants. However, this is not the first time the actress has impressed us with a swoon-worthy look. Here are all three times that Alia left us gobsmacked with her sartorial choices.

Met Gala 2024

Alia’s resplendent Sabyasachi light blue saree with light floral motifs looked delicate and alluring. She paired the look with a dazzling head accessory and dangler earrings, opting for dewy makeup. The saree’s color palette was an ode to the beauty of nature. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was hailed as one of the best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet, along with Zendaya, Mona Patel, Tyla, and many more.

Gucci Cruise Show

Alia Bhatt looked super hot and sultry in a sleeveless black tight-fitting dress. Fans were especially in awe of that bold deep brown lip color and the click hairdo. The Raazi actress paired the look with a custom Gucci bag which complimented her ensemble. She exuded elegance and panache with the look. Take a look at the same.

Joy Awards 2024

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress left us stunned in this sleeveless red and blue saree with a traditional Ajrakh print. She kept her hair partially loose, and her tender makeup accentuated her features. The peachy blush and the nude tone of the makeup proved why minimal is truly the key. Check out her look from the occasion.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in the movie Jigra. It has been bankrolled by her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with Karan Johar. The film has been directed by Vasan Bala.

