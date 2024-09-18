Disha Patani has already set the benchmark for autumn fashion, and as always, she looked ravishing. The actress recently graced an event in Jaipur and sported burgundy attire flawlessly covering her envious curves. Disha recently enthralled her fans with pictures from the Tokyo trip, and now this! Keep scrolling to get a glimpse of her latest look.

Disha has been dropping sultry date night looks for the past few weeks, and she is a very active personality on Instagram. The Yodha star puts a lot of effort into maintaining herself and is one of the biggest fitness enthusiasts in the industry across regions. She has the capability to give the actors a run for their money in terms of fitness. She has over 61.5 million followers on Instagram, and it’s still growing.

The Kalki 2898 AD posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram wearing a maroon outfit and a gorgeous look. The two-part ensemble featured a maroon backless bodysuit with a plunging scoop neckline. The top reflected a subtle corseted style. It was paired with a matching drape skirt with ruched details. According to NDTV’s report, Disha Patani was dressed for the US Polo Assn’s event at the City Palace in Jaipur.

Disha is a firm believer in less is more and opts for minimal jewelry for most of her looks. For this one, too, the actress opted for dainty jewelry pieces, including a pair of earrings and a chained necklace with a small red pendant. She wore stacked bracelets, a few statement rings, and a stylish wristwatch to complete her look.

Disha Patani sported a dewey foundation base and a subtle peach blush on her cheeks for makeup. She also has mascara on her eyes and thin eyeliner. For the lips, Disha opted for beautiful peach pink lipstick and a little bit of gloss over it. Her hair featured gorgeous natural waves, and she kept it open casually.

She looked like royalty in her rich maroon ensemble. Check out the pictures of the actress here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

