Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are among the most adorable couples in showbiz, and they have taken their relationship one step ahead. The couple recently tied the knot, and the pictures are melting the internet. From a good-looking duo, they have transitioned into a power couple, and let us see how much they are worth together. Scroll below for more.

About Aditi Rao Hydari & Siddharth’s Relationship –

Aditi and the Rang De Basanti star while filming Maha Samudram in 2021. Since then, the duo have often been spotted together at public events, including attending the audio launch of Ponniyin Selvan 1. Last year, on the Heeramandi actress’ birthday, the handsome actor shared a heartwarming birthday wish. It comprised a picture and poetic caption.

On Monday, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth took to their social media accounts to share pictures from their aesthetically pleasing wedding ceremony. According to a Hindustan Times report, the couple’s loved ones graced the intimate ceremony, which seemed to have been held at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, as the actress had wished.

Aditi’s makeup was also effortless, including her mehendi, and she looked radiant as the new bride. Siddharth, too, looked charming, and they both beautifully complimented each other. Aditi Rao Hydari posted the pictures with a heartfelt caption – “You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…” She continued, “Big Thank you to our dearest humans who were with us with their love and artistry. Grateful and beyond.” The Heeramandi star playfully called themselves “Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu.”

Takeaway from Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddarth’s wedding fashion –

Elegant yet Comfortable outfits –

Aditi Rao Hydari is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses in the industry, and she nails the minimalistic style. She opted for the same for the D-Day. Aditi wore a cream-colored tissue organza saree with golden zari work. She paired it with a golden blouse. Siddharth wore a white kurta with simple embroidery and matching veshti. Wedding ceremonies can be long and hectic, so there is no need to make them more painful with heavy clothing, especially in this hot and humid weather. The subtle colors and the breathable fabrics make it easier for the bride and groom to comfortably make it through the rituals while posing for aesthetic photographs.

Minimalistic Mehendi & Traditional

Mehendi is an essential part of a traditional wedding. While most brides opt for mehendi designs up to the elbow or covering the entire palm of the hands, Aditi put an avant-garde twist on it. The actress opted for a crescent moon-shaped mehendi design and simple dots. The design went perfectly with her traditional attire. She styled her look with gold and ruby jewelry and finished it with a long gajra along the braid.

Minimalistic Makeup enhancing the natural makeup-

Most celebs opt for a minimalistic look on their special days. The Heeramandi actress also opted for a subtle and soothing makeup look. She sported a sheer foundation base with a gorgeous coral blush complementing her skin tone and the cream and gold outfit. Her eyes sported salmon-tinted eye shadow and ample mascara. For the lips, she wore a nude brown creamy shade. Aditi Roy Hydari completed the makeup look with a round red bindi. The pictures are proof that this kind of makeup looks gorgeous in photographs.

A big congratulations to Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu!

