The Alien franchise’s latest release is doing wonders at the box office, especially in international markets. Alien: Romulus has yet again scored winning numbers overseas, and this is its fifth weekend. The movie has reached a significant mark and is a few million from a major global milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie is already the second highest-grossing in the franchise, and as per analysis, it will unfortunately stay below the top-earner, Prometheus. The 2024 release was directed by Fede Alvarez and has received rave reviews from critics. The audience is also enjoying the horror flick, and it is currently the 10th highest-grossing film of this year, but it might soon lose that spot to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed that Alien: Romulus collected a strong $6.3 million overseas on its fifth weekend, taking the international cume to $229.4 million and a drop of 54%. It is more than double its domestic cume. The movie recently crossed the $100 million mark at the US box office and reached a $101.3 million cume.

Alien: Romulus has collected $330.7 million at the worldwide box office and is eyeing a $350 million-$360 million global haul. The movie was made on an estimated budget of $80 million, and it has collected over four times and 291.62% of its production budget. It is the second highest-grossing film in the Alien franchise, only below Prometheus‘ $404.35 million global haul.

The movie features a young and new cast led by Cailee Spaeny. The supporting cast includes David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. Alien: Romulus was released on August 16.

It follows a group of young space colonizers who come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe while scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

