Box Office: Annabelle To The Grudge - A Look At Top 10 Highest-Grossing Halloween Releases Of All Time

It’s almost that time of the year again when all big horror hits storm the theaters to amp up the spookiness. With Halloween just around the corner, let’s look at the highest-grossing October Horror releases of all time.

While Halloween doesn’t arrive until October 31, 2024, the spooky season starts early in the world of cinema. The films with all the jump scares to trigger a stroke start making their big screen debuts at the end of Summer. The 2024 fall season kicked off with Tim Burton’s Highly Anticipated sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice debuting with a roaring start at the box office. A week after hitting theaters, the film has grossed over $180 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, Blumhouse’s horror flick Speak No Evil, released on September 13, 2024, scared up an impressive domestic box office take on the opening day. Critics and audiences also praised the film starring James McAvoy.

While there is no doubt Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will land in the all time top 10 horror movie list, it cannot be considered a Halloween horror release since it did not release in October. In this article, we only cover the films that were released during the Halloween season (October).

The highest-grossing Halloween Horror movie, Annabelle, made its big screen debut on October 13 2014. None of the Halloween releases have topped the 2014 film for over a decade. The only other movie to crack the top 10 in the last decade is the 2018 film Halloween. Here are the highest-grossing spook-tastic Halloween releases of all time:

1. Annabelle (2014)- $256.9 million

2. Halloween (2018)- $255.4 million

3. The Ring (2002)- $248.2 million

4. Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)- $207 million

5. The Grudge (2004)- $187.3 million

6. Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)- $177.5 million

7. Saw III (2006)- $163.9 million

8. Goosebumps (2015)- $159 million

9. Devil’s Advocate (1997)- $153 million

10. Saw II (2005)- $153 million

