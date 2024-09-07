The Circle is one of the most famous reality game shows on Netflix. Its popularity is judged by the fact that the show will air its seventh season within five years of its premiere on the streaming platform.

The series is touted as the ‘ultimate game of social media and strategy’ and follows a group of contestants who are made to live in separate apartments in the same building and only communicate with each other online.

The Circle Season 7: Premiere Date and Episode Schedule

The Circle Season 7 will premiere on Netflix on September 11th. The season will have 13 episodes in total. The first four episodes will be released on the premiere day, followed by four more episodes every Wednesday until the finale on October 2nd. Here is the complete release schedule:

Week 1: Episodes 1 to 4: September 11th

Week 2: Episodes 5 to 8: September 18th

Week 3: Episodes 9 to 12: September 25th

Week 4: Finale: October 2nd

The Circle Season 7: Trailer

In August, Netflix launched the official trailer for the upcoming season, showcasing the apartment building and giving a glimpse of the cast members. The voice-over says there will be more twists and turns this time than ever before, and things will ‘get really disruptive.’ Check out the trailer here:

The Circle Season 7: What to Expect?

Hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau, The Circle Season 7 will feature a new group of contestants who will be asked to live in separate apartments and communicate only through a social media platform called ‘The Circle.’ The goal will be to become the most popular player by forming alliances and influencing others, all while some contestants hide their true identity by playing as ‘catfishes.’

Throughout the game, players will rank each other, and the lowest ranked will be at risk of being eliminated or ‘blocked.’ The most strategic player who will avoid getting blocked till the end will win the show and the cash prize of $100,000.

