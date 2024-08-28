After enjoying a spectacular theatrical run, many Bollywood films continue to shine bright on digital platforms. We’ve got our hands on the highest first-week views on Netflix in 2024 by Indian movies, and Animal has conquered the #1 spot in the least number of days. Scroll below for our exciting OTT verdict, including other biggies like Kalki 2898 AD, Maharaja, and Laapataa Ladies.

The latest biggie to hit the streaming giant Netflix is Prabhas led Kalki 2898 AD. It garnered a whopping 1054.67 crores gross worldwide and was expected to achieve many milestones in its OTT journey. Unfortunately, the run in the first week has not been as earth-shattering as the opening numbers in theatres.

Highest Week 1 Views on Netflix (2024)

According to data shared by Nishit Shaw, Animal garnered the highest number of views in its first week of premiere on Netflix. It registered a total of 6.2 million viewers in only three days. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter stands in the second spot with 5.9 million views within four days.

On the other hand, Kalki 2898 AD is positioned in the #5 rank, as it clocked 4.5 million views in four days. This means Ranbir Kapoor‘s blockbuster Animal brought in 37% higher figures in a lesser span.

Take a look at the highest first-week views on Netflix by Indian movies in 2024:

Animal: 6.2 million in 3 days

Fighter: 5.9 million in 4 days

Crew: 5.4 million in 3 days

Dunki: 4.9 million in 4 days

Kalki 2898 AD: 4.5 million in 4 days

Maharaja: 3.2 million in 2 days

Shaitaan: 3.2 million in 2 days

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 2.9 million in 4 days

Laapataa Ladies: 2.2 million in 3 days

Netflix OTT Verdict: Animal conquers the throne!

Animal is the clear winner, with literally no other Indian film hitting the 6 million mark in 2024 so far. After accumulating 910.72 crores at the worldwide box office almost six months ago, the buzz is still very much alive for this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. Many Bollywood insiders like Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, and Kangana Ranaut, among others, have criticized the film, but the audience continues to pour love irrespective!

It is also to be noted that Kalki 2898 AD is only available on Netflix in the Hindi language. Nag Ashwin and the team have released the other languages on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT verdicts!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: “Mai Bhi Show Chor Raha Hu,” Is Mandar Chandwadkar Quitting The Show After Kush Shah? [Fact Check]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News