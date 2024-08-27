Sandeep Reddy Vanga delivered another blockbuster in Bollywood, Animal. Released in December 2023, the action drama received a lot of love from the audience, garnering a whopping 554 crores at the box office. But as for Farhan Akhtar, he wouldn’t have even produced the film and minted profits even if given the opportunity. Scroll below for all the details!

Animal starred Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Controversial scenes like Ranbir slapping Rashmika, “lick my shoe,” and the violence were majorly criticized by masses. Javed Akhtar, Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Shah Rukh Khan have previously shared their opinions against the film. Actor-director Farhan is the latest one to join the bandwagon.

Farhan Akhtar rejects Animal

In an interview with Faye D’Souza, Farhan Akhtar criticized Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, saying, “The film didn’t do much for me. Is it something that I would recommend somebody to watch? I guess not.”

If given an opportunity, would Farhan Akhtar have produced Animal? He reacted, “No, I won’t. It doesn’t resonate with me. For me, I feel that the character is problematic.”

What did Ranbir Kapoor say about the criticism?

Previously, Ranbir had revealed that many of his colleagues from Bollywood, along with fans, had told him they were disappointed in him for being a part of Animal. Although he does not agree with their opinion about the film being “problematic”, he would apologize and move on rather than get into an argument about the difference in opinion.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming projects

The new hit machine in Bollywood has previously stirred a massive controversy with his debut Hindi film, Kabir Singh. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, it was a remake of Arjun Reddy and also faced a lot of backlash over its alleged misogynist remarks.

But the criticism barely gets to Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is now working on Spirit with Prabhas. He also has Animal Park in the pipeline.

