Salim Khan Heartbreakingly Said, "Will Take Care Of Myself" Leaving Javed Akhtar Forever On June 21, 1981

Salim Khan & Javed Akhtar are currently the talk of the town with their documentary series Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story. The documentary series narrated the story of the most iconic writing duo – right from how they met to how they parted ways. However, the documentary did not reveal why they parted ways.

Neither Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar nor their children Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Farhan Akhtar, and Zoya Akhtar revealed the reason for their split. Probably it might have been too personal. But a shattered Salim Khan, once spoke about the split in a shattering and heartfelt conversation.

In her Marathi book Yahi Rang, Yahi Roop, writer Anita Padhya wrote at length about how Salim Khan described the unfateful day of June 21, 1981 the day of their split and the day that brought not one but two heartbreaking news for the writer.

What Laid The Foundation Of The Split

Before finally splitting, Javed Akhtar constantly pitched the idea of writing lyrics of songs as well. He persuaded Salim Khan to sell the entire package of story, screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics in the name of Salim-Javed. Salman Khan’s father, in the interview, recalled, “I don’t consider it right to take credit for something I didn’t do. Javed would write lyrics, have meetings with music directors and I would sit there contributing nothing. This was not acceptable to me.” Salim Khan also felt that when people came to know that he only sat while Javed wrote the songs, they might think the same about their stories and screenplay.

June 21, 1981 – The Final Day

It was the final day when Salim-Javed sat together discussing ideas and projects, but by the end of the meeting, they were no longer Salim-Javed. They were Salim Khan & Javed Akhtar. An excerpt from Yahi Rang Yahi Roop recalls the day, “Javed said, “I was thinking that maybe we should work separately.” Salim took a few moments to digest this and replied, “I am sure you have said this after considerable thought, and nothing I say will change your mind,” and began walking towards his car. When Javed, as was his habit, joined him, Salim turned to him and said, “I am old enough to take care of myself,” and sent him back.”

Another Tragedy Awaited

It was one of the most painful days for Salim Khan. After separating from Javed Akhtar, he came to know that Helen’s mother was very unwell, and she passed away the same day. He was busy with the funeral arrangements and left the city.

When Salim Khan came back, he saw a lot of stories about his split with Javed Akhtar, and he knew that nothing was left to go back!

