Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is a man as wise as Solomon. His wisdom comes from the fact he has seen a lot in life, professionally and personally. The Sholay writer never shies away from pointing out the mistakes of his children in public – be it calling out Tubelight failures or talking about Salman VS Vivek’s episode.

Salman VS Vivek – The Biggest Bollywood Fight

The Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor once lost his cool on Viveik Oberoi, who was dating Aishwarya Rai, Salman’s former love interest. However, things took the ugliest turn when the feud reached a boiling point.

It was then that Vivek Oberoi held a press conference alleging that Salman had made multiple threatening calls. This public accusation ignited a firestorm, with both actors and their families caught in the crossfire. Salman’s father was understandably upset by the entire situation.

Much later, in one of his interviews, Salim Khan openly mocked Salman and Vivek’s childish banter and even spoke about how Aishwarya Rai moved on in life, keeping these two men fighting with each other. In an interview with Zoom, the veteran writer also humorously called the fight stupid!

Salim Khan said, “There is no logical or rational solution to emotional problems, and both Salman and Vivek have been emotional. Years later, they will realise that they fought over a stupid thing. Koi aur le gaya, koi aur chala and yeh wahi ke wahi hain.”

Salim Khan’s chilled-out approach to the entire Salman-Vivek fiasco grabbed headlines since the two actors took it too seriously, protecting the woman they loved. The woman, who was Aishwarya Rai; the woman who decided to move ahead in life with Abhishek Bachchan.

Coming back to Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi’s fight, the latter apologized many times to Bhaijaan publicly but we guess he was way too hurt to let bygones be bygones.

