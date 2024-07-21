Bachchan family is currently the talk of the town with their disappearance from the Ambani Wedding festivities, only to arrive at the main event in separate groups with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accompanied by daughter Aradhya while Abhishek Bachchan accompanied the rest of the family.

Murmurs about things going terribly wrong between the Bachchan women have been part of the gossip for a long time. The prime reason is a tiff of sorts between Aish and the Bachchan daughter, Shweta Bachchan, who has mother Jaya Bachchan’s support.

However, the men have been bearing the consequences of all the tiff, and Abhishek Bachchan, in one of his interviews, talked about being available for the three women in his life after getting married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In an episode of Koffee with Karan, where Abhi – Aish graced Karan Johar’s couch, the host asked the Manmarziyaan actor, “You feel Abhishek, at any point, you’ve been torn between the three women in your life? Because you know, you have the apple of Jaya Aunty‘s eyes and Shweta’s life, and now you have another woman in your life. Have you ever felt that you need to juggle the act at all?”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan immediately took a sarcastic dig at Karan Johar for putting up her position in Abhishek Bachchan’s life so frivolously. The Devdas actress said, “The only time the wife will be called the other woman.”

Reacting to how he feels sandwiched between Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actor responded, “Yeah, I think credit has to be given entirely to the girls. I have very little to do with it. What works also is that Maa and her (Aishwarya) are very close. They talk about everything. When a woman first comes to her husband’s house, she feels a bit out of place, evidently and obviously. I think the only person who can truly fill that void is her mother-in-law.”

For the unversed, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been fuelling separation rumors for quite some time and recently the actor liking a divorce post on Instagram has added fuel to the fire.

